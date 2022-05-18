MOLOCH Trailer: Shudder Acquires Dutch Horror For July Release

Shudder has announced that they have acquired the rights for Nico van den Brink’s directorial debut Moloch. To celebrate, Shudder has released a creepy and bloody trailer as well, have a look below.

Betriek lives at the edge of a peat bog in the North of the Netherlands. When she and her family are attacked by a random stranger one night, Betriek sets out to find an explanation. The more she digs, the more she becomes convinced that she is being hunted by something ancient.

The round of pre-Fantasia acquisitions continues. Moloch will have its international premiere at the festival this Summer, likely during the first week given the time frame here. Shudder will stream Moloch in all their territories on July 21st.