John Woo to Reimagine THE KILLER For Peacock/Universal
This was just casually thrown in at the bottom of a general announcement from Peacock today. One of the 'Oh by way' variety, but it's massive news for fans of the golden age of HK cinema, more specifically the Heroic Bloodshed sub genre.
The holy trinity of HK Herooic Bloodshed/action cinema is Woo's A Better Tomorrow, The Killer and Hard Boiled. And if you were ever lucky enough to see the Taiwanese cut of The Killer you felt like you achieved some kind of Boss Level stuff. His hitman with a conscious actioner is simply an amazing rush of gun battle after gun battle, culminating in an all out gun fight in a church. It's fucking amazing.
A disillusioned assassin accepts one last hit in hopes of using his earnings to restore vision to a singer he accidentally blinded.
Peacock just threw it in there that Woo will reimagine his action classic for Peacock and Universal with a release planned for 2023. This is all we know for now but are legit excited for news like this.
And celebrated action auteur John Woo returns to reimagine and direct his own classic, THE KILLER.
