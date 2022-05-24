Frontières 2022: Full Line up Reveals a Market Reaching Further Than it Ever Has

With Marche du Film in the rearview window all eyes are turned to Montreal this coming July for the flagship co-production market taking place during Fantasia. The first wave of titles were announced prior to the weekend and this morning the remaining titles were announced.

For the first time ever the market welcomes projects from Palestine/Jordan and Nepal. Weedstine is a revenge thriller from Palestine/Jordan by filmmaker Said Zagha. A straight up stranger in a strange land horror flick The Palace comes from Nepal and filmmaker Anil Baral.

Canadian actors Kat & Karissa Strain are looking to make their feature debut with a horror flick called Blood Bunny. Canada could use some nice horror twins for a change. Yeah, I said it!

One cannot help but be intrigued by the juvenile sounding sci-fi, fantasy that is Space Beers from The Netherlands from filmmakers Bouke van Veen & Maurice Schutte. It appears like the intergalactic pub crawl is based on a short film from 2016.

Fantasia alumni Michael Borowiec & Sam Marine are coming in with a new project called Surgat. In it a pregnant woman must fend off members of her own family who are being possessed by the minor demonic spirit by the same name. Are we due for another they're-inside-the-house vs. a pregnant woman movie again? Has anyone really ever come close to Inside, one of the best pregnant-woman-caught-in-her-own-home horror flick during the peak of French New Wave Horror? Still, the change up of the they're-inside-your-own-family adversary also caught our attention.

Kaniehtiio Horn presented her project Seeds at last year's market and while I thought the presentation was a bit flighty she obviously made her impressions during the virtual meetings. Seeds will participate in the Forum this year, which means she is closer to moving into production.

We look forward to getting back to Montreal, catching up with everyone and letting you know what impressions were made at this year's market.

Frontières is happening in person from July 21st through 24th. The full lineup is below. All previously announced projects are in bold.

