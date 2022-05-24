Frontières 2022: Full Line up Reveals a Market Reaching Further Than it Ever Has
With Marche du Film in the rearview window all eyes are turned to Montreal this coming July for the flagship co-production market taking place during Fantasia. The first wave of titles were announced prior to the weekend and this morning the remaining titles were announced.
For the first time ever the market welcomes projects from Palestine/Jordan and Nepal. Weedstine is a revenge thriller from Palestine/Jordan by filmmaker Said Zagha. A straight up stranger in a strange land horror flick The Palace comes from Nepal and filmmaker Anil Baral.
Canadian actors Kat & Karissa Strain are looking to make their feature debut with a horror flick called Blood Bunny. Canada could use some nice horror twins for a change. Yeah, I said it!
One cannot help but be intrigued by the juvenile sounding sci-fi, fantasy that is Space Beers from The Netherlands from filmmakers Bouke van Veen & Maurice Schutte. It appears like the intergalactic pub crawl is based on a short film from 2016.
Fantasia alumni Michael Borowiec & Sam Marine are coming in with a new project called Surgat. In it a pregnant woman must fend off members of her own family who are being possessed by the minor demonic spirit by the same name. Are we due for another they're-inside-the-house vs. a pregnant woman movie again? Has anyone really ever come close to Inside, one of the best pregnant-woman-caught-in-her-own-home horror flick during the peak of French New Wave Horror? Still, the change up of the they're-inside-your-own-family adversary also caught our attention.
Kaniehtiio Horn presented her project Seeds at last year's market and while I thought the presentation was a bit flighty she obviously made her impressions during the virtual meetings. Seeds will participate in the Forum this year, which means she is closer to moving into production.
We look forward to getting back to Montreal, catching up with everyone and letting you know what impressions were made at this year's market.
Frontières is happening in person from July 21st through 24th. The full lineup is below. All previously announced projects are in bold.
FULL LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENTAfter a successful Frontières Platform in Cannes at the Marché du Film last week, Frontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal for the 14th edition of its co-production market in physical form. The market will take place between July 21-24 and the Forum July 22-23.Frontières is pleased to announce the full line up of projects for this year’s official market selection. The selection features projects from 17 different countries with, for the first time, projects from Palestine/Jordan and Nepal. Past Frontières projects include HATCHING, LAMB, THE LONG WALK, SEA FEVER, VIVARIUM and RAW.The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Wallimage and the Netherlands Film Fund.
FRONTIÈRES MARKETA BOY-SHAPED VOID (USA)Director: Lucas AmannProducers: Lee Stobby, Dane Eckerle, Daniel BrandtGenre: HorrorWhen a new, otherworldly queer virus infects a gay high schooler after his hookup with a possessive older admirer, a portal opens, uniting their bodies, and he must fight to sever the parasitic connection before it literally consumes him.BEASTS OF PREY (Italy, Denmark)Director: Andrea CorsiniProducers: Federico Grisi, Giorgia Priolo, Per Damgaard HansenGenre: Psychological Horror DramaThe life of a lonely wealthy woman is turned upside down after a feline predator kills her newborn daughter in front of her eyes. The trauma awakens a dangerous primordial part in her, that drives her to live a new life and to build a new wild animalistic family.BLOODY BUNNY (Canada)Directors: Kat & Karissa StrainProducers: Laura TremblayGenre: HorrorTwin madams seek vengeance towards a rival brothel out of retribution for their mysterious past with help from a dangerous creature.BUGUL NOZ (United Kingdom)Director: Stéphanie JoallandProducer: Stéphanie Joalland, Sean McConvilleGenre: Supernatural HorrorAn English 15-year-old girl, traumatised by the recent death of her mother, is sent to a rural community in Brittany to attend a French summer program and soon becomes prey to a woodland creature which tries to lure her into its lair through her dreams.CACS (USA)Directors: Nicole Daddona, Adam WilderProducers: Nicole Daddona, Adam WilderGenre: Fantasy, ComedyTwo alienated teenage cacti brothers uproot from their home in the Arizona desert and pursue all the trappings of human life in suburbia as a country western music duo.CAMP (Canada)Director: Avalon FastProducers: Michael Peterson, Peter Kuplowsky, Taylor NodrickGenre: HorrorHaunted by a traumatic past, a young camp counselor suspects her fellow female counselors of witchcraft in service of a woodland spirit that promises supernatural powers.FOXBLOOD (Canada QC)Director: Benjamin Steiger LevineProducer: Pierre EvenGenre: HorrorWhen Eli inherits a house from his dead mother, a sexy, mysterious neighbor digs up buried secrets that upend his life.I CALL UPON THEE (Australia)Director: Michael Anthony KratochvilProducer: Kristian MoliereGenre: HorrorWhen two young sisters from a housing commission estate chant a playground summoning ritual in the hope of preventing child welfare from taking them away from their drug addicted mother, they don’t anticipate the consequences of the demon that they summon.JANE (Spain, Italy)Director: Aram GarrigaProducer: Carles Torras, Aram GarrigaGenre: Esoteric DramaLove Is the Law. Love Under Will.QUANTUM SUICIDE (Philippines, Japan, Canada)Director: Mikhail RedProducers: Taro Imai, Micah Tadena, Michael PetersonGenre: Science FictionA Filipino immigrant in Japan is tasked to destroy the "Quantum Gun," a powerful device that can transport individuals to a parallel reality.SPACE BEERS (The Netherlands)Directors: Bouke van Veen & Maurice SchutteProducers: Maurice Schutte, Nan ReunisGenre: Science Fiction, Fantasy, AdventureA group of Scottish drinking buddies, and their new alien friends, embark on a wild intergalactic adventure to save Earth, and their local barman, from a god-like alien with abandonment issues.STRAY (United Kingdom)Director: Zam SalimProducers: Charlotte Wontner, David Brown, John ArcherGenre: Psychological HorrorGabby, looking to do a good turn, innocently invites in a seemingly ordinary albino cat; but its eerie, creeping presence gradually affects her and her family leading to dark and terrifying consequences.SURGAT (USA)Directors: Michael Borowiec & Sam MarineProducer: Josh RubenGenre: Horror, DramaA pregnant woman's life is thrown into chaos when a demonic spirit is released upon her home, possessing her family members one by one and turning them against her.SWITCHBACK (Canada)Director: Melanie JonesProducers: Kristyn Stilling, Eli Morris, Melanie JonesGenre: Surreal Drama, ThrillerA woman comes face to face with her most primal self after a hiking accident leaves her lost and alone on the treacherous West Coast Trail.THE KILLING OF A BEAST (Germany)Director: Vusi AfricaProducers: Naledi Bogacwi, Vusi AfricaGenre: Magical RealismThe wailers want to be reborn.THE PALACE (USA, Nepal)Director: Anil BaralProducers: Deepak Rauniyar, Anil BaralGenre: HorrorWhen a family is forced to return to Nepal and take care of a remote Himalayan Palace, they begin role-playing as if they are royalty. It’s fun until their son is possessed, thinking he is the late Crown Prince. As the ghosts terrorize the family, their daughter realizes her imaginary friend isn’t whom she thought she was and has been preparing her for a very different role…THE TRAIL OF THE WOLF (Spain)Director: Angeles HernandezProducers: David Matamoros, Angeles HernandezGenre: Thriller, Fantastic, SciFiIn an overpopulated world, Javier's life will end at the end of 55, while his daughter will try to find a cure to save him.WEEDESTINE (Palestine, Jordan, Sweden)Director: Said ZaghaProducer: Mais SalmanGenre: Revenge ThrillerAbbas, a self-righteous, middle-aged car mechanic living in Palestine’s lawless “Area-C”, where marijuana cultivation is thriving, will do anything to avenge his older son’s death. But Abbas’s task proves lethal when his younger son’s plans get in the way.FRONTIÈRES FORUMFIRECRACKERS AT MIDNIGHT (USA, Guatemala)Director: Christa BoariniProducers: Christa Boarini, Dominic MedinaGenre: Thriller, Magic RealismA wealthy medical student is kidnapped for ransom in Guatemala City and exposed to the dark realities of a society with tragic wealth disparities.OUTER EDGES (United Kingdom)Director: Kelsey EganProducer: Jade AlexanderGenre: Science FictionStranded on a doomed planet, a group of travellers fleeing their pasts will come face to face with themselves from another dimension.PENNY LANE IS DEAD (Australia)Director: Mia'Kate RussellProducer: Andre Lima, Matt HearnGenre: HorrorWhen you find true love, you gotta fight hard to keep it.SEEDS (Canada)Director: Kaniehtiio HornProducers: Jennifer Jonas, Leonard FarlingerGenre: Action/Thriller (Indigenous Home Invasion)Ziggy, mid-thirties, social media sensation on the verge of landing the biggest corporate gig of her life promoting genetically modified seeds is called back to the reservation and is forced to reconnect to her indigenous roots in a battle to save her people’s legacy.THE ICETALKER (Canada)Director: Benjamin Ross HaydenProducers: Benjamin Ross Hayden, Avi FedergreenGenre: Science-Fiction, Indigenous FuturismA former military Mountain Métis sergeant must voyage across the frozen mountain wilderness for an antidote buried deep inside an ancient glacier, and embarks on a journey that brings him back through time.WOUND (Switzerland)Director: Tillo SprengProducer: Noah BohnertGenre: Dark Romance, FantasyMalik and Lina's newly found desire for each other will cause them to become one – literally one.
