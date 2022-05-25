Filming Wraps on Patricio Valladares's Black Metal Horror INVOKING YELL
One of Chile's more prolific filmmakers, Patricio Valladares, has wrapped filming his latest, a black metal horror flick called Invoking Yell. And holy shit, two of my friends star in it!
Macarena Carrere, who we last saw in Lucio A Rojas' Trauma, stars with Andrea Ozuljevich, who I'll have to confirm this with her, but this looks like her feature film debut. Their co-star, Maria Jesus Marcone, appears to be making her sophomore appearance. That's Marcone in the provided image.
Set in 1997 South of Chile, a trio of metalhead twenty something girls venture into the woods to shoot their demo tape for their black metal band, Invoking Yell, while also documenting the eerie and unsettling process of recording psicofonias in the woods for the final track.
Valladares sent along the first still from the production. He intends to get Invoking Yell onto the festival circuit next year. We're sure he will have more news for us as post production moves along.
