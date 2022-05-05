Cannes Coverage Movie Posters Festival News Zombie Movies Trailers

Fantasia 2022: Festival Returns to In-Person, The First Wave of Titles And Honoring John Woo

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
We're going back to Montreal! We're going back to Montreal! Seriously, two years away from one of our favorite Summer stops has been too fucking looong. However, we've all been very good and obediant citizens - for the most part - so as a reward we're allowed to come back and share in the excess bounty that international genre filmmaking can provide. 
 
This year we'll be the first to see Glorious from Rebekah McKendry (All The Creatures Were Stirring), Convenience Story from Satoshi Miki (Adrfit in Tokyo), Country Gold from Mickey Reece (Agnes, Climate of the Hunter), The Harbinger from Andy Mitton (YellowBrickRoadThe Breach from Rodrigo Gudino (The Last Will And Testament of Rosalind Leigh) which will launch a new program this year called Septentrion Shadows, and Megalomaniac from karim Ouelhaj. 
 
Other films coming to this year's edition include Legions, an Argentine horror flck from my friend, Fabian Forte. He's very excited about this news! Incredible But True from Quentin Dupieux, Baby Assassins from Yugo Sakamoto, Please Baby Please and Give Me Pity! from Amanda Kramer, and The Mole Song: Final from Takashi MIike and a new doc from Alexandre O. Philippe Lynch/Oz are just some of the titles in this first wave as well.
 
And then there is the news that made me squeal like a small child on Christmas. Fantasia is honoring the legendary action maestro, John Woo, this year. The festival will present Woo with the Career Achievement Award. If there's a chance that I could meet John Woo? Oh, buddy. 
 
Everything has been sorted into the gallery down below. Check out this awesome first wave of titles for this year's edition of Fantasia!
 
Thursday May 5, 2022 // Montreal, Quebec -- The Fantasia International Film Festival will be roaring back into theatres to celebrate its 26th edition with a dynamic in-person program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 14 through August 3, 2022. We’re proud to present these films in the mammoth Concordia Hall Cinema, with additional screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cinéma du Musée and the McCord Museum.
 
The festival’s full lineup will be announced in late June. In the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a selected first wave of titles and a special Career Achievement Award for a hugely influential Hong Kong artist whose extraordinary work was foundational to the festival’s formation. 
 

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: JOHN WOO

For its 26th edition, Fantasia is proud to honour the groundbreaking Hong Kong filmmaker John Woo with a Career Achievement Award.

With a singular directorial approach, Woo reinvented the conventions of action cinema, its visual language and dramatic codes. Nobody breaks down a sequence like Woo does: his staging is complex, his camera choreographies always elaborate, his mastery of physical performance and stunts unrivaled. His brilliantly original editing patterns are instantly recognizable, as are his slow-motion sequences, employed as much for pathos as to provide poignantly counter-adrenalized flourishes. At the heart of everything, Woo’s films are deeply moral visions, built around themes of friendship and trust with moving sincerity. Following martial arts films such as HAND OF DEATH (1976), LAST HURRAH FOR CHIVALRY (1979) and beloved comedies such as MONEY CRAZY (1977) and PLAIN JANE TO THE RESCUE (1982), Woo made his name with the groundbreaking heroic bloodshed of films such as A BETTER TOMORROW (1986), THE KILLER (1989), BULLET IN THE HEAD (1990) and HARD BOILED (1992). Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and others became international stars under his watchful eye, and by crafting an action cinema - and a genre - of his own, Woo continues to astonish audiences and filmmakers alike, inspiring legions across the world. In the years following this era, Woo has worked alternately in both Hollywood and China, on further blockbuster classics such as HARD TARGET (1993), FACE/OFF (1997), MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE II (2000) and epics such as RED CLIFF I & II (2008, 2009), and THE CROSSING I & II (2014, 2015). He is currently hard at work on SILENT NIGHT, an upcoming return to American filmmaking, starring Joel Kinnaman and Kid Cudi. Fantasia is proud to honor John Woo's legacy.

