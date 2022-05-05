Fantasia 2022: Festival Returns to In-Person, The First Wave of Titles And Honoring John Woo

We're going back to Montreal! We're going back to Montreal! Seriously, two years away from one of our favorite Summer stops has been too fucking looong. However, we've all been very good and obediant citizens - for the most part - so as a reward we're allowed to come back and share in the excess bounty that international genre filmmaking can provide.

This year we'll be the first to see Glorious from Rebekah McKendry (All The Creatures Were Stirring), Convenience Story from Satoshi Miki (Adrfit in Tokyo), Country Gold from Mickey Reece (Agnes, Climate of the Hunter), The Harbinger from Andy Mitton (YellowBrickRoad) The Breach from Rodrigo Gudino (The Last Will And Testament of Rosalind Leigh) which will launch a new program this year called Septentrion Shadows, and Megalomaniac from karim Ouelhaj.

Other films coming to this year's edition include Legions, an Argentine horror flck from my friend, Fabian Forte. He's very excited about this news! Incredible But True from Quentin Dupieux, Baby Assassins from Yugo Sakamoto, Please Baby Please and Give Me Pity! from Amanda Kramer, and The Mole Song: Final from Takashi MIike and a new doc from Alexandre O. Philippe Lynch/Oz are just some of the titles in this first wave as well.

And then there is the news that made me squeal like a small child on Christmas. Fantasia is honoring the legendary action maestro, John Woo, this year. The festival will present Woo with the Career Achievement Award. If there's a chance that I could meet John Woo? Oh, buddy.

Everything has been sorted into the gallery down below. Check out this awesome first wave of titles for this year's edition of Fantasia!

FANTASIA’S 26th EDITION ANNOUNCES FIRST WAVE OF PROGRAMMING, CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR JOHN WOO World Premieres of Rebekah McKendry's GLORIOUS, Satoshi Miki’s CONVENIENCE STORY, Andy Mitton’s THE HARBINGER, Mickey Reece’s COUNTRY GOLD, Rodrigo Gudiño’s THE BREACH and Karim Ouelhaj’s MEGALOMANIAC are among the first titles announced for the festival’s 26th edition Thursday May 5, 2022 // Montreal, Quebec -- The Fantasia International Film Festival will be roaring back into theatres to celebrate its 26th edition with a dynamic in-person program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 14 through August 3, 2022. We’re proud to present these films in the mammoth Concordia Hall Cinema, with additional screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise, Cinéma du Musée and the McCord Museum. The festival’s full lineup will be announced in late June. In the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a selected first wave of titles and a special Career Achievement Award for a hugely influential Hong Kong artist whose extraordinary work was foundational to the festival’s formation.