Exclusive: Altered Innocence Acquires Venice Title THE HOLE IN THE FENCE

Our friends at Altered Innocence have let us know that they have acquired the U.S. rights for Joaquín del Paso's thriller, The Hole in the Fence (El hoyo en la cerca).

The film promises to carry a Lord of the Flies vibe with it into cinemas near the end of 2022. We have included a clip with subtitles and the original Mexican trailer for your viewing pleasure below. You'll pick up on that vibe when you see the trailer. The clip carries an ominous tone, for sure.