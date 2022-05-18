Exclusive: Altered Innocence Acquires Venice Title THE HOLE IN THE FENCE
Our friends at Altered Innocence have let us know that they have acquired the U.S. rights for Joaquín del Paso's thriller, The Hole in the Fence (El hoyo en la cerca).
The film promises to carry a Lord of the Flies vibe with it into cinemas near the end of 2022. We have included a clip with subtitles and the original Mexican trailer for your viewing pleasure below. You'll pick up on that vibe when you see the trailer. The clip carries an ominous tone, for sure.
Altered Innocence acquires Venice title 'The Hole in the Fence'Altered Innocence has picked up all U.S. rights to Joaquín del Paso's second feature film “The Hole in the Fence” which was an official selection in the Venice Film Festival. A theatrical release is planned for late 2022. The film focuses on an elite religious camp for boys where a hole in a perimeter fence is discovered which starts an eerie descent into chaos for student and counselor alike. A piercing critique of high society and contemporary religion forms the bedrock of this transgressive film from Mexico.The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and Marissa Frobes from CAA on behalf of director Joaquín del Paso & producer Fernanda de la Peza.Jaffe commented: “'The Hole in the Fence' is certainly a 'wild child' piece of the new wave of cinema coming out of Mexico and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring it to American audiences. Fans of films like 'Lord of the Flies' should run to the theater!”del Paso added: "I'm thrilled to be working with Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence in the release of my second feature. I'm sure that the American audiences will be thrilled with the film and will have a few nightmares after watching it."
