DESTROY ALL NEIGHBORS: Shudder And RLJE Films Plan Day-And-Date Release of Josh Forbes' Genre Comedy

Shudder and RLJE Films, part of the AMC Networks family, have announced that they have boarded Josh Forbes' genre comedy, Destroy All Neighbors. They will simultaneously release the film on Shudder and in cinemas in 2023.

Struggling prog-rock musician William Brown finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad, the neighbor from hell.

Alex Winter stars alongside MST 3000's Jonah Ray Rodrigues. Winter is also producing. Further casting is happening now with a intent to shoot this Summer.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, today announced their partnership on the newest Shudder Original Film, Destroy All Neighbors. From music-video and commercial director Josh Forbes and starring Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) and Alex Winter (Bill and Ted franchise) who also produce, Destroy All Neighbors will have a day-and-date release in theaters and on Shudder in 2023. The film, which is also produced by Russell Sanzgiri (Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Day Special), is from an original script written by Mike Benner, Jared Logan, and Charles Pieper.

“We’re so excited for Josh, Jonah and Alex to bring this hilariously dark take on ‘the neighbor from hell’ to our members,’” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “Giving this tentpole feature as big of a launchpad as possible with our partners at RLJE Films is sure to get the whole ‘neighborhood’ talking.”

In Destroy All Neighbors, struggling prog-rock musician William Brown (Rodrigues) finds himself in a living nightmare when he accidentally kills Vlad (Winter), the neighbor from hell. Vlad’s disembodied corpse delights in tormenting William, sending him further into madness and impending doom.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Shudder and RLJE on this labor of love,” added Winter. “Our film is a return to the kind of physical effects-driven genre comedy that's all too rare these days."

Casting is underway and production is set to commence this July.