Sitges And Cannes Announce This Year's Fantastic 7 Participating Projects
Sitges has announced, in partnership with The Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, its lineup for this year's Fantastic 7 event. The event is a selection of 7 films that are near completion or are completed that will be presented to potential business partners. The seven projects were selected by seven international film festivals from around the world.
It's good to keep tabs on events like Fantastic 7 because an event like this draws focus on projects that are nearly completed, which means that we will be seeing these new genre films on the circuit or on streamers sooner than a film that is just entering a production market for the first time this year. This is a so close you can taste it event in genre filmmaking.
The seven projects are listed below. Each come with their loglines to give us an idea of what each film will be about. American-Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour has been named 'godmother' of the event. We presume this bestows even more magical powers upon the popular filmmaker.
The Marché du Film -Festival de Cannes & Sitges - International Fantastic Film Festival announce Fantastic 7's 2022 Lineup and filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour will godmother the eventSitges - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – in partnership with the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes and INCAA International Affairs Manager Bernardo Bergeret – returns to Cannes this year with the 4th edition of Fantastic 7.Launched in 2019, Fantastic 7 is designed to foster emerging filmmakers and connect them with potential business partners in Cannes for funding and co-production opportunities. Every year, seven top-notch festivals – dedicated to, or with strong traditions of, highlighting genre cinema and talents –select seven genre projects to be showcased at the Marché du Film.These promising projects – which are in various stages of post-production or have recently been completed – are presented and pitched by the filmmakers in front of an audience of investors, distributors or sales agents who could help get their projects off the ground and in front of wider audiences.By bringing together new genre works from all parts of the world, Fantastic 7 also sheds light on new trends and influences in genre cinema all while demonstrating the power of creativity and cultural expression.American-Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour – whose mind-bending film “Mona Lisa & The Blood Moon” opened Sitges’ 2021 festival – has been officially named “godmother” of this year’s Fantastic 7 event. The 2022 edition will welcome the following seven festivals and their selections:Sitges - International Fantastic Film Fest of CataloniaVENUSDirector: Jaume BalagueróCountry: SpainLogline: A supernatural horror story set in an urban survival environment with elements of modern witchery.Bucheon International Fantastic Film FestivalSEOUL HORROR STORYDirector: Kim HyunjinCountry: CoreaLogline: Various ghost stories dealing with different horrors in everyday life – all set in Seoul.Cairo International Film FestivalTHE PORTALDirector: Chadi AboCountry: Francia/SiriaLogline: In a war zone, a little girl prays for salvation. A cosmic power comes to help her. From now on, Sara will resurrect dead children.Festival Internacional de Cine en GuadalajaraLA MALA MADREDirector: Alicia AlbaresCountry: EspañaLogline: Victoria, a journalist who has written a highly controversial book on motherhood, wakes up in a house with no memory. Ángel, a doctor, tells her that she has had a car accident, in which her daughter died. The presence of a pregnant woman will help her discover the truth.SXSW South by Southwest Film FestivalMOSHARIDirector: Nuhash HumayunCountry: BangladeshLogline: When blood thirsty creatures have taken over the world, the only survivors are in South Asia: two sisters are forced inside a mosquito net (moshari) just to survive – but first, they must survive each other.Toronto International Film FestivalNATURALEZA OSCURADirector: Berkley BradyCountry: Métis, CanadáLogline: A therapy group are forced to confront the monsters of their past when an isolated weekend retreat in the Canadian Rockies tests not only their emotional resilience, but their ability to survive.New Zeland International Film FestivalTHE CAGEDirector: Paul CampionCountry: Nueva ZelandaLogline: A customer and staff held captive in a home electronics store must escape from a fanatic who intends to use them as human sacrifices to summon an evil interstellar deity.The Fantastic 7 pitching session will be held on Sunday, 22 May (12h00 – 14h00) in Cannes and open to all Marché du Film participants upon presentation of their accreditation. (The event will also be livestreamed on the Marché du Film Online platform.)
