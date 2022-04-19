Sitges And Cannes Announce This Year's Fantastic 7 Participating Projects

Sitges has announced, in partnership with The Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, its lineup for this year's Fantastic 7 event. The event is a selection of 7 films that are near completion or are completed that will be presented to potential business partners. The seven projects were selected by seven international film festivals from around the world.

It's good to keep tabs on events like Fantastic 7 because an event like this draws focus on projects that are nearly completed, which means that we will be seeing these new genre films on the circuit or on streamers sooner than a film that is just entering a production market for the first time this year. This is a so close you can taste it event in genre filmmaking.

The seven projects are listed below. Each come with their loglines to give us an idea of what each film will be about. American-Iranian filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour has been named 'godmother' of the event. We presume this bestows even more magical powers upon the popular filmmaker.