PHANTASMAGORIA: New Illustrated Poster Celebrates Horror Anthology's First Time on Blu-ray

This one's for all you gore hounds out there. Friends of ours, Mickael Abbate and Domiziano Cristopharo, along with Tiziano Martella, will have their 2014 anthology, Phnatasmagoria, released on Blu-ray by Goredrome in the UK. This is the first time the flick will be made available on Blu-ray.

We'd always liked the original poster for the flick but a new illustrated poster was created for this release and we think it's just dandy. Here it is, before the official announcement with all the release details.