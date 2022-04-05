PHANTASMAGORIA: New Illustrated Poster Celebrates Horror Anthology's First Time on Blu-ray
This one's for all you gore hounds out there. Friends of ours, Mickael Abbate and Domiziano Cristopharo, along with Tiziano Martella, will have their 2014 anthology, Phnatasmagoria, released on Blu-ray by Goredrome in the UK. This is the first time the flick will be made available on Blu-ray.
We'd always liked the original poster for the flick but a new illustrated poster was created for this release and we think it's just dandy. Here it is, before the official announcement with all the release details.
Feast your eyes on a New Illustrated Poster for the upcoming PHANTASMAGORIA’s Blu-ray release.Coming soon with Goredrome (UK), the neo giallo PHANTASMAGORIA with cult actor Venantino Venantini in his last film role (Lucio Fulci’s City of the Living Dead), comes in Blu-ray for the first time.The UK-based company has announced a load of New Blu-ray releases including many titles by the Italian Cult Director's Domiziano Cristopharo (PHANTASMAGORIA, THE TRANSPARENT WOMAN, NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY, PHOBIA, etc.).Details are revealed for this upcoming release. Illustration is designed by Gregory Lê (Among the Living).Phantasmagoria | Blu-ray (Goredrome Release)Three shocking tales of horror that will get you beyond fear. With its typical Italian atmosphere and vintage photography, PHANTASMAGORIA evokes the spirit of cult films directed by Mario Bava. Three directors – Mickael Abbate, Domiziano Cristopharo & Tiziano Martella – offer us their original visions of fear in three gripping films that encompass the breadth of the genre: DIABOLIQUE, IL SERPENTE DALLA LINGUA ACCIAIO and MY GIFT TO YOU. The cast includes: Venantino Venantini (City of The Living Dead), Poison Rouge (American Guinea Pig: Sacrifice) and Sophie Pâris (Mystère à l’Elysée).Features:LIMITED EDITION Collector CardUNCUT HD Master in 2.35:1 Aspect RatioFrench Subtitles, Italian SubtitlesBehind the scenesTeaser TrailerAlternative TrailerTeaserThe bluray will be available this month at Goredrome.com
