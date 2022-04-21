MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE PARK: RLJE Films Acquires Western From Director Robert Gray
This one's for all you fans of Westerns. RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights for Murder at Yellowstone City, a new western from director Robert Gray and writer Eric Belgau.
A former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looks for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.
They filmed their western in Montana on a site that was known at Yellowstone City in the 1860s. It is a brand new western backlot for the state, Yellowstone Film Ranch, and will hopefully see more productions roll into town after Gray's film broke in its boots.
Murder at Yellowstone City stars stars Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Isaiah Thomas, Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, and Anna Camp (pictured above). RLJE Films plans to release the western in cinemas and on demand on June 24th.
RLJE FILMS NABS NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS TO“MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY”The film stars Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Isaiah Thomas, Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, and Anna CampRLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired North American rights to the western film, MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY. Written by Eric Belgau (Robert The Bruce), the film was directed by Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce). Starring Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Predator), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), Emma Kenney (The Conners, Shameless) and Zach McGowan (Shameless, Black Sails). RLJE Films will release MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY in theaters and on demand on June 24.“We’re thrilled to be releasing MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “The film offers a unique twist on the classic western and we look forward to working with the filmmakers and talented cast.”Filmed on location on a site that was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s, MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY is the first production to be shot on the new western backlot in Montana.“I’ve dreamed about the wild west since I was a kid, so to make this film with such a talented cast at our own western backlot in Montana is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Director/Producer Richard Gray. “It’s the first film ever shot at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. It’s a really special story – a thrilling western. I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”In MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE CITY, a former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looks for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.The film was produced by Gray, Robert Menzies (The Blackcoat’s Daughter), Kelly Frazier (From Black), and Lisa Wolofsky (Fatman) and executive produced by Thomas Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn of Renegade Entertainment, Carter Boehm, Julie Stagner, Will Lowery and Alexis d’Amecourt.Ward and Betsy Rodgers of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.
