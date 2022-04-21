MURDER AT YELLOWSTONE PARK: RLJE Films Acquires Western From Director Robert Gray

This one's for all you fans of Westerns. RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights for Murder at Yellowstone City, a new western from director Robert Gray and writer Eric Belgau.

A former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looks for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.

They filmed their western in Montana on a site that was known at Yellowstone City in the 1860s. It is a brand new western backlot for the state, Yellowstone Film Ranch, and will hopefully see more productions roll into town after Gray's film broke in its boots.

Murder at Yellowstone City stars stars Gabriel Byrne, Thomas Jane, Isaiah Thomas, Richard Dreyfuss, Nat Wolff, and Anna Camp (pictured above). RLJE Films plans to release the western in cinemas and on demand on June 24th.