KILLING OLD PEOPLE CLUB Up Next for SQUID GAME Director

If you loved Squid Game and hate old people, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has something in the works that should utterly delight.

As reported by Variety, the filmmaker has already written a 25-page treatment for an adaptation of a novel supposedly written by Umberto Eco, who's best known to movie fans for writing The Name of the Rose, the historical mystery that Jean-Jacques Annaud turned into a Sean Connery toplining, featuring a teenage Christian Slater and a very severe haircut.

I say "supposedly" only because I know very little about Umberto Eco, and his Wikipedia page doesn't mention it, not that I can see. In any event, per Variety, "Dong-hyuk revealed he has already penned a 25-page treatment about the project which will surely be 'another controversial film,' he said.

"'It will be more violent than Squid Game,' teased Dong-hyuk, adding that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. The project has the working title K.O. Club."

As a person who might be considered "old" by young people who don't know any better. I am personally offended by this news, but so it goes. For now, the filmmaker is going home and writing the next season of Squid Game.

