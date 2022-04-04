Fantasia Coverage International Features Anime Hollywood News Animation

KILLING OLD PEOPLE CLUB Up Next for SQUID GAME Director

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
KILLING OLD PEOPLE CLUB Up Next for SQUID GAME Director

If you loved Squid Game and hate old people, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has something in the works that should utterly delight.

As reported by Variety, the filmmaker has already written a 25-page treatment for an adaptation of a novel supposedly written by Umberto Eco, who's best known to movie fans for writing The Name of the Rose, the historical mystery that Jean-Jacques Annaud turned into a Sean Connery toplining, featuring a teenage Christian Slater and a very severe haircut.

I say "supposedly" only because I know very little about Umberto Eco, and his Wikipedia page doesn't mention it, not that I can see. In any event, per Variety, "Dong-hyuk revealed he has already penned a 25-page treatment about the project which will surely be 'another controversial film,' he said.

"'It will be more violent than Squid Game,' teased Dong-hyuk, adding that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. The project has the working title K.O. Club."

As a person who might be considered "old" by young people who don't know any better. I am personally offended by this news, but so it goes. For now, the filmmaker is going home and writing the next season of Squid Game.

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Hwang Dong-hyukKilling Old People ClubKO ClubKorea

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.