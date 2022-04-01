Fantaspoa 2022 Announces Full Lineup, Nishimura's HOLY MOTHER Will Premiere There!

In two weeks the 18th edition of the Fantaspoa Fantastic Film Festival begins! And for the first time in two years the festival is returning to in person screening across five screens in Port Alegre, Brazil. For those in the region who cannot make the trip the festival will be having virtual screenings, having built up on their fan base the past two years of doing virtual only.

Still though, what a relief it must be for the festival to return to in person screenings, events and being able to host guests! This year Japanese splatter's godfather Yoshihiro Nishimura (Tokyo Gore Police, Vampire Girl vs. Frankenstein Girl) is coming to the festival with a brand new flick, Holy Mother. Fantaspoa will host rep screenings of those others films, part of the celebration of Nishimura's contribution to international horror.

Other guests inclue our friend Jimena Monteoliva and her producer, Florencia Franco, with her film Welcome to Hell. Chema García Ibarra is making the trek with his new film The Sacred Spirit. Armando Fonseca, one half of the duo that brought us Skull: The Mask, has a new film at the fest, Misguided. All in all, Fantaspoa has close to two hundred feature and short films programmed for this year's edition. If you're going to come back home to Port Alegre you go as big as possible.

The announcement and final wave of titles follows.