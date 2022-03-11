SXSW Coverage Indie Features International Interviews Indie News Documentaries

SXSW 2022 Preview: Back At Last

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)

Forget it. I'm not even going to try to say something pithy to sum up the two years of pandemic-missed SXSW festivals. It's back. Nuff said.

The big Austin fest kicks off today and exists both in person and in an online form. There are a ton of great movies playing. Here are just a few...


J Hurtado contributed to this story.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Nicolas Cage stars as himself ... only a less successful version who takes money to do an appearance at a birthday party and ends up being recruited by a CIA agent played by Tiffany Haddish. No word if Tiffany Haddish is playing herself -- nor if Tiffany Haddish is, in fact, really in the CIA. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who previously brought us the Zac Efron/Miles Teller/Michael B. Jordan buddy comedy That Awkward Moment. -Ryland Aldrich

Headliners

