SPIRITWALKER Official Trailer: Korean Martial Arts Action Flick Now on Hi-YAH!

After waking up from a car crash unable to remember anything about his life, a man begins regaining consciousness in a new body every 12 hours. Now, he must piece together his identity, all while evading attacks from pursuing agents and dangerous criminals alike. But with no memory—and no allies—his time is running out.

Yoon Jae-Keun's 2020 action flick Spiritwalker debuts exclusively on the martial arts streaming service Hi-YAH! today. To mark the occasion Well Go USA Entertainment has created an all-new trailer before it hits Digital, Blu-ray and DVD on April 12th.

Director Yoon Jae-keun (Heartbeat), along with award-winning martial arts choreographers Park Young-sik and Chung Seong-Ho (SAG Awards, Best Stunt Ensemble, “Squid Game”), bring to life the action-packed thriller about a man who loses his memory and subsequently wakes up in a new body every twelve hours. Winner of the Daniel A. Craft award for Excellence in Action Cinema at the 2021 New York Asian Film Festival, SPIRITWALKER stars former K-pop singer Yoon Kye-Sang (Chocolate, The Outlaws), Park Yong-Woo (Nailed), Lim Ji-Yeon (Obsessed, High Society) and Park Ji-Hwan (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure).

You should check this trailer out, really you should. There's some really solid choreo going on in it.