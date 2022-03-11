REED'S POINT Trailer: Indie Creature Feature Coming to Digital And DVD This April

REED'S POINT is psychological-thriller/creature-feature that tells of Sarah and Alex, two survivors of an RV crash near the New Jersey Pine Barrens. On the anniversary of the accident, Sarah and Alex drive to Reed’s Point to investigate the crash site. Things go downhill quickly as they find themselves stuck in the woods unsure of who they can trust and questioning if monsters really do exist.

This is a public service announcement. The indie horror, Reed's Point, is coming to Digital and DVD on April 12th. The distributor, Uncork'd Entertainment, released a trailer this week. If you're a fan of actors in full creature suits, running around the woods taking swipes at people who have no business being there in the first place then Reed's Point may be for you. Take a gander below.