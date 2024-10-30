F*** MARRY KILL Official Trailer: Lucy Hale Might be Dating a Serial Killer, or Three, in Comedy Thriller
Laucy Hale stars in Laura Murphy's (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens) upcoming comedy thriller, F*** Marry Kill.
Released by Lionsgate and produced by BuzzFeed Studios you can catch the flick in select theaters and on VOD/digital on December 6th.
The official trailer has just dropped, so check it out down below.
When true-crime junkie Eva Vaugh (Lucy Hale) is shoved into the dating app world by her besties on her 30th birthday, she suddenly finds herself at the center of a real-life murder case. As new details about the murders are revealed on her favorite podcast, she realizes that one of the three men she’s dating could be the infamous “Swipe Right Killer” terrorizing the city! Now it’s up to Eva and her ride-or-die friends to figure out which date is a f***boy, a potential husband, or a killer in this whip-smart comedy-thriller.Hale easily balances romance, humor, and suspense, delivering a witty and entertaining ride in which viewers must also guess who the love of her life is and who is a deadly threat. With compelling performances from Samer Salem (“The Handmaid's Tale”, “NCIS”) and Virginia Gardner (Project Almanac, Halloween), audiences will be on the edge of their seats (and loving every second). The film features an energetic, up-and-coming cast including Jedidiah Goodacre, Brendan Morgan, Brooke Nevin, and Bethany Brown.
