Preview: Art of the Real Remains the Most Exciting and Rewarding Film Series Around

Lead Critic; Brooklyn, New York (@floatingartist)

The ninth edition of Art of the Real, an essential showcase of the world's most innovative talents in non-narrative and hybrid filmmaking, returns this Spring with 17 features and four short films. This vivrant slate of films by international artsts, with their aesthetically daring approaches, examine our increasingly chaotic world, and reflect on global histories and economies.

To just name a few highlights: Jacquelyn Mills' multiple award-winner at this year's Berlinale, Geographies of Solitude, in which an experimental filmmaker documents a naturalist/ecologist, Zoe Lucas, who's been living on a desolate island off Nova Scotia; Come Here, an examination by Anocha Swichakornpong (Mundane History, By the Time It Gets Dark) of the Death Rails between Thailand and Myanmmar, and its shared dark history through its gender shifting characters; Super Natural, a multi-film format contemplation of our connection with nature in picturesque Madeira; This House, a lyrical portrayal of grief of an immigrant family that jumps through space and time; and in Train Again, Austrian assemblage film master Peter Tscherkassky (Outer Space, Dream Work) stuns again with celluloid witchery that draws from a century of film history, combined with ever forward momentum of the locomotive with his dazzling editing and sound design.

This year's edition also highlights the works of Alice Diop, a filmmaker who has been documenting the lives of African immigrants in France. Diop will be attending Q & A sessions for On Call (April 2, 6:30pm) and We (April 3, 5:00pm) screenings.

We're glad to have back the most exciting and rewarding film series in its full form after its scaled back, all too brief edition last November.

This year's edition of Art of the Real runs March 31 through April 7. For tickets and more information, please visit FLC.

This House - Miryam Charles

A grown version of a 14-year-old girl who died in 2008 says that the film will travel space and time, since in the film medium, everything is possible. So begins a lyrical staging of unspeakable grief and all the potential of what could have been.

Terra, played by Schelby Jean-Baptist, witnesses her funeral and then carries on imaginary conversations with her mom (Florence Blaine MBaye), a Haitian immigrant, first to Quebec, then to Connecticut, US. This House contemplates many things: the idea of home for both body and spirit; how the tragedy rips open a hole in the space/time continuum; giving voice to the voiceless/dead. The film consists of obvious indoor studio stagings, the lush greenery of Haiti and its coastline, and footage of the bleak Northeast US; the footage is all captured in grainy 16mm.

Filmmaker Miryam Charles sort out a tough subject close to home with cinematic playfulness and poetic lyricism. This House is a poignant and compelling cinematic experience.

Art of the RealNYC Happenings

