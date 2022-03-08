HIDDEN IN THE WOODS PART 2: Our First Look at Patricio Valladares' New Horror Flick

Ten years after the original, Anny, survivor of the horrific events depicted in that first film, is trying to lead a new life in a new town as a cleaner. This peaceful existence is soon shattered when Anny is caught up in a nightmarish situation at her employer’s lake house when local gangsters turn up to collect a debt for their boss, Uncle George.

Principal photography on the Chilean low-budget survival thriller film Hidden in the Woods part 2, which was directed by Valladares, has wrapped. The film is now entering post-production for an expected film festival date. the movie was shoot on south of Chile, Las Aguadas de Yumbel. HITW 2 stars Priscilla Olguín, Giordano Rossi, Christian Cuentrejo, Manuel Navarrete, George Belmar and Luis Vitalino.

As the film comes to completion we are sure that Valladares will keep us abreast of new treats and festival dates.