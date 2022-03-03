BUZZ CUT: Black Mandala Present Poster And Trailer For Indie Kiwi Slasher

The Hash House Harriers ("a drinking club with a running problem") encounter a killer Bee Keeper in a crazy Kiwi horror-comedy that is part Animal House and part 80's slasher movie.

Genre specialists Black Mandala presented the poster and trailer for Martin Renner's debut feature film, the horror comedy Buzz Cut. The slasher flick from New Zealand was written and directed by Renner (among other things) and features appearances by cult film actors Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead) and Donna Wilkes (Angel).

That's a pretty cool throwback style poster there. The trailer is down below. It's a small budget indie horror done with a lot of good intent and gore. Check it out below the announcement.