BUZZ CUT: Black Mandala Present Poster And Trailer For Indie Kiwi Slasher
The Hash House Harriers ("a drinking club with a running problem") encounter a killer Bee Keeper in a crazy Kiwi horror-comedy that is part Animal House and part 80's slasher movie.
Genre specialists Black Mandala presented the poster and trailer for Martin Renner's debut feature film, the horror comedy Buzz Cut. The slasher flick from New Zealand was written and directed by Renner (among other things) and features appearances by cult film actors Linnea Quigley (The Return of the Living Dead) and Donna Wilkes (Angel).
That's a pretty cool throwback style poster there. The trailer is down below. It's a small budget indie horror done with a lot of good intent and gore. Check it out below the announcement.
The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents New Zealand's slasher Buzz Cut, direct by Martin Renner. Horror and comedy meet in this cheeky and politically incorrect film, which also pays homage to the most hardcore slasher movies. Plastic dolls, stoner children and a lot of beer are some of the ingredients of this story that reminds us of Peter Jackson's Bad Taste (but without aliens).Of course, there's no shortage of pretty girls, nudity, and a bloody maniac. The Hash House Harriers ("a drinking club with a running problem") encounter a killer Bee Keeper in a crazy Kiwi horror-comedy that is part Animal House and part 80's slasher movie. The film stars Phoenix Cross, Linnea Quigley, Donna Wilkes, Benjamin Hudson, Zoë Helen Boyle and Ashton Brown.
