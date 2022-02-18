TROUBLE SLEEPING Exclusive Clip

Tormented by the memories of her late-husband's suicide, Vanessa's life is further complicated by the arrival of her step-son, who will soon inherit all of his father's wealth.

The long hibernating thriller, Trouble Sleeping, was finally released this week. The film from writer/director Robert Adetuyi starred Billy Zane and Vanessa Angel, among others. We have been sent an exclusive clip to share with you today, in hopes that it might pique your interest.

Too bad about that mink coat.