THE SEED Trailer: Ready to Alter Body And Minds This March

Lifelong friends Deidre, Heather, and Charlotte are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long the situation devolves into a battle to the death, where the stakes have galaxy-wide implications.

Shudder got in on Sam Walker's sci-fi/horror comedy The Seed before its world premiere at Beyond Fest last year and promised an early streaming spot early this year. Ta dah! March! And so, with the announcement comes an official trailer for the flick. Check it out below.

The Seed stars Lucy Martin, Sophie Vavasseur and Chelsea Edge. It was written and directed by Walker.