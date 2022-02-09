THE SEED Trailer: Ready to Alter Body And Minds This March
Lifelong friends Deidre, Heather, and Charlotte are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long the situation devolves into a battle to the death, where the stakes have galaxy-wide implications.
Shudder got in on Sam Walker's sci-fi/horror comedy The Seed before its world premiere at Beyond Fest last year and promised an early streaming spot early this year. Ta dah! March! And so, with the announcement comes an official trailer for the flick. Check it out below.
The Seed stars Lucy Martin, Sophie Vavasseur and Chelsea Edge. It was written and directed by Walker.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, unveils today the new trailer and poster for the Shudder Original sci-fi/horror comedy The Seed, which will debut exclusively on Thursday, March 10. The film marks the feature debut for British writer/director Sam Walker.The Seed is produced by Shudder, Camelot Films and Hardman Pictures, in association with Lipsync Productions, AMP International, The Malta Film Commission and Ingenious Media. The film is written and directed by Sam Walker (Duck Children), while Matt Hookings, Chris Hardman and James Norrie serve as producers.
