THE CONTRACTOR Trailer: Chris Pine, Ben Foster And Kiefer Sutherland Star in Upcoming Action Thriller

After being involuntarily discharged from the Marines, James Harper (Pine) joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how.

This is the world premiere of the trailer for the upcoming action thriller The Contractor, starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Kiefer Sutherland. Paramount Pictures is releasing The Contractor in cinemas and digital on April 1st and everyone, everywhere has been asked to share the trailer with you this morning. Chris Pine blows stuff up! Chris Pine blows stuff up!

The Contractor was directed by Tarik Saleh, director of a little bit of standout animation back in 2009 called Metropia. Yeah. That guy. It was written by J.P. Davis who also has a hand in one of Gerard Butler's upcoming explodey outings, The Plane. He also wrote the rom-com The Neighbor back in 2007 but we shouldn't hold that against him. He seems to have gotten in touch with the adrenaline-fuelled side of his personality with this new film.

Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut-off from his pension. In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him. Also starring Kiefer Sutherland, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan.

The Contractor stars Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, JD Pardo, Florian Munteanu and Kiefer Sutherland.