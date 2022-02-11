THE BROKEN LAND (LAS ROJAS): FilmSharks Picks up Argentine Thriller

Variety also had the exclusive on the international trailer this morning. You will find it below.

Drama centers on two female paleontologists, played by Argentina’s Mercedes Moran (“La Cienaga”) and Uruguay’s Natalia Oreiro (“The Unseen”), who are at loggerheads from the moment they meet. Oreiro’s character, Constanza, has come to the protected national reserve where Moran’s equally strong-willed character, Carlota, has been toiling for years. Constanza has been sent there by the foundation to check on Carlota and what they perceive as irregularities in her operations. The arrival of a man who Carlota describes as a pillager, Freddy, unites them as Carlota’s real mission becomes startlingly clear in the end.