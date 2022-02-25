Berlin / EFM Coverage Manga Horror Movies International Interviews Zombie Movies

Arrow Video May '22: 4K CANDYMAN & WILD THINGS, Gaspar Noe, Shaw Brothers, & More On The Way

Arrow Video just announced their May 2022 lineup, and it's going to be yet another pricey month for collectors. 

First up we have a couple of 4K UHD premieres, one an old Arrow favorite, and the other a classic '90s erotic thriller. Bernard Rose's Candyman will have its 4K debut in the UK through Arrow Video, with a limited edition set that looks to include all of the materials from their previous LE Blu-ray, but this time in 4K UHD. The other 4K set is a lush deluxe edition of John McNaughton's Wild Things, the notoriously steamy thriller starring Kevin Bacon, Denise RIchards, Matt Dillon, and Neve Campbell. Wild Things will be available in the US, Canada, and UK in both a regular limited edition set as well as dual-format 4K/Blu-ray steelbook sets from exclusive retailers. Pictured below is the LE Steelbook.

UK get a pair of Gaspar Noe films on Blu-ray all to themselves this month. First up is a limited edition release of Enter the Void, accompanied by a host of new extras and deluxe packaging. Also coming soon is the English friendly Blu-ray debut of Lux Aeterna, Noe's 2019 Cannes shocker.

The US will get a new release of Jimmy Wang Yu's legendary One-Armed Boxer, while all territories will get a new release of 1982 slasher Girls Nite Out. Both of these releases will be made available with exclusive slipcovers from certain retailers. There's certainly a lot to take in, but check out all of the details in the gallery below.

CANDYMAN (4K UHD Limited Edition UK)

Dare you say his name five times? From the chilling imagination of horror master Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Nightbreed) comes Candyman – one of the greatest horror movies of the ‘90s, now newly restored on 4K UHD from Arrow Video.

When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis about urban legends, she comes across the terrifying tale of the Candyman – a vengeful, hook-handed spirit who can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left well alone.

Expertly directed by British filmmaker Bernard Rose (Paperhouse) and boasting an astounding score by composer Philip Glass, Candyman ingeniously reworks Clive Barker’s original short story “The Forbidden” (originally published as part of his groundbreaking Books of Blood series) into a modern horror parable that remains as timely today as ever.

Product Features

  • New 4K restoration from the original negative, supervised and approved by writer-director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond
  • 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of two cuts of the film, the US R-rated version and the original UK theatrical version featuring alternate, more graphic footage, presented via seamless branching
  • Original uncompressed stereo audio and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround options
  • Audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd
  • Audio commentary with authors Stephen Jones and Kim Newman
  • Be My Victim, an interview with actor Tony Todd
  • It Was Always You, Helen, an interview with actor Virginia Madsen
  • The Cinema of Clive Barker: The Divine Explicit, an in-depth interview with Clive Barker on Candyman and other adaptations of his work
  • The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman, an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart
  • Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman, interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunicliffe and Mark Coulier
  • A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden”, an interview with writer Douglas E. Winter on Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story
  • Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman, a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes
  • Three rarely-seen Bernard Rose short films, restored in HD: A Bomb With No Name on It (1975), The Wreckers (1976) and Looking at Alice (1977)
  • Original theatrical trailer
  • Image gallery
  • Limited edition 40-page perfect-bound booklet reproducing the original hand-painted storyboards by Bernard Rose
  • Fully-illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth
  • 6 postcard-sized original UK lobby card reproductions
  • Reversible sleeve and poster featuring original and new artwork by Gary Pullin
