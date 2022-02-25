Arrow Video May '22: 4K CANDYMAN & WILD THINGS, Gaspar Noe, Shaw Brothers, & More On The Way

Arrow Video just announced their May 2022 lineup, and it's going to be yet another pricey month for collectors.

First up we have a couple of 4K UHD premieres, one an old Arrow favorite, and the other a classic '90s erotic thriller. Bernard Rose's Candyman will have its 4K debut in the UK through Arrow Video, with a limited edition set that looks to include all of the materials from their previous LE Blu-ray, but this time in 4K UHD. The other 4K set is a lush deluxe edition of John McNaughton's Wild Things, the notoriously steamy thriller starring Kevin Bacon, Denise RIchards, Matt Dillon, and Neve Campbell. Wild Things will be available in the US, Canada, and UK in both a regular limited edition set as well as dual-format 4K/Blu-ray steelbook sets from exclusive retailers. Pictured below is the LE Steelbook.

UK get a pair of Gaspar Noe films on Blu-ray all to themselves this month. First up is a limited edition release of Enter the Void, accompanied by a host of new extras and deluxe packaging. Also coming soon is the English friendly Blu-ray debut of Lux Aeterna, Noe's 2019 Cannes shocker.

The US will get a new release of Jimmy Wang Yu's legendary One-Armed Boxer, while all territories will get a new release of 1982 slasher Girls Nite Out. Both of these releases will be made available with exclusive slipcovers from certain retailers. There's certainly a lot to take in, but check out all of the details in the gallery below.