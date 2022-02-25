Arrow Video May '22: 4K CANDYMAN & WILD THINGS, Gaspar Noe, Shaw Brothers, & More On The Way

CANDYMAN (4K UHD Limited Edition UK)
Dare you say his name five times? From the chilling imagination of horror master Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Nightbreed) comes Candyman – one of the greatest horror movies of the ‘90s, now newly restored on 4K UHD from Arrow Video.
When grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) begins working on a thesis about urban legends, she comes across the terrifying tale of the Candyman – a vengeful, hook-handed spirit who can be summoned by saying his name five times in the mirror. As her research leads her into the bowels of Chicago’s deprived housing projects and deeper into the Candyman’s world, Helen learns that some legends are best left well alone.
Expertly directed by British filmmaker Bernard Rose (Paperhouse) and boasting an astounding score by composer Philip Glass, Candyman ingeniously reworks Clive Barker’s original short story “The Forbidden” (originally published as part of his groundbreaking Books of Blood series) into a modern horror parable that remains as timely today as ever.
Product Features
- New 4K restoration from the original negative, supervised and approved by writer-director Bernard Rose and director of photography Anthony B. Richmond
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of two cuts of the film, the US R-rated version and the original UK theatrical version featuring alternate, more graphic footage, presented via seamless branching
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 and Dolby Atmos surround options
- Audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd
- Audio commentary with authors Stephen Jones and Kim Newman
- Be My Victim, an interview with actor Tony Todd
- It Was Always You, Helen, an interview with actor Virginia Madsen
- The Cinema of Clive Barker: The Divine Explicit, an in-depth interview with Clive Barker on Candyman and other adaptations of his work
- The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman, an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart
- Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman, interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunicliffe and Mark Coulier
- A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden”, an interview with writer Douglas E. Winter on Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story
- Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman, a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes
- Three rarely-seen Bernard Rose short films, restored in HD: A Bomb With No Name on It (1975), The Wreckers (1976) and Looking at Alice (1977)
- Original theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Limited edition 40-page perfect-bound booklet reproducing the original hand-painted storyboards by Bernard Rose
- Fully-illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing on the film by festival programmer Michael Blyth
- 6 postcard-sized original UK lobby card reproductions
- Reversible sleeve and poster featuring original and new artwork by Gary Pullin
WILD THINGS (Limited Edition 4K UHD/Blu-ray multiple releases US/CA/UK)
A spoiled rich kid, a troubled teen from the wrong side of the tracks, a carefree playboy and a dogged detective find themselves all caught up in the sex crime of the century in this steamy star-studded crime thriller from the director of Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.
Popular and charming, student counsellor Sam Lombardo (Matt Dillon) is no stranger to being the focus of female attention within the moneyed cliques of Florida’s Blue Bay. His fortunes are about to change dramatically, however, when one of the wealthiest students at his high school, sultry siren Kelly Van Ryan (Denise Richards), accuses him of rape. The charge looks sure to stick when another girl from the other end of the social spectrum, Suzie Toller (Neve Campbell), steps forward with her own allegations, but Detective Duquette (Kevin Bacon) smells something fishy, and the truth is as murky and dangerous as the alligator-infested swamps in the hinterlands of this affluent beach community.
Presented in new 4K restorations of its original theatrical version and extended ‘Unrated Edition’, Wild Things is a classic piece of sexy late-90s neo-noir from director John McNaughton and writer Stephen Peters, whose serpentine plotting will keep you on the edge of your seat until the end credits roll.
Product Features
- New 4K restorations of both the Original Theatrical Version and the Unrated Edition from the original camera negatives by Sony Pictures Entertainment
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray™ presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and high-definition Blu-ray(1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Exclusive new audio commentary by director John McNaughton and producer Steven A. Jones
- Commentary by director John McNaughton, cinematographer Jeffrey Kimball, producers Steven A. Jones and Rodney Liber, editor Elena Maganini and score composer George S. Clinton
- Exclusive new interview with John McNaughton
- Exclusive new interview with Denise Richards
- Making of documentary
- An Understanding Lawyer outtakes
- Trailer
- Limited Edition SteelBook housed in Deluxe rigid packaging, both featuring newly commissioned artwork by Sam Gilbey
- Double-sided fold-out poster
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson and Sean Hogan
ENTER THE VOID (Limited Edition Blu-ray UK)
Eight years after the controversial and shocking Irreversible, director Gaspar Noé cemented his reputation as the enfant terrible of New French Extremity with perhaps his most challenging film to date – a hallucinatory meditation on life, death and rebirth, shot entirely in the first person.
American siblings Oscar (Nathaniel Brown) and Linda (Paz de la Huerta, The Limits of Control) eke out a shared existence in Tokyo – he by dealing drugs, she by working as a stripper. However, tragedy strikes when a deal turns sour and Oscar is shot by the police. As his lifeless body lies on the floor of a public toilet, his soul floats high above the neon-drenched Tokyo streets, observing the effect of his death on his sister and reliving the events in his life that brought him to this juncture.
Described by Noé himself as a “psychedelic melodrama”, Enter the Void boasts mesmerising cinematography by the award-winning Benoît Debie (Climax, Spring Breakers) and a hypnotic soundtrack of experimental and electronic music. Powerful and transcendent, it offers viewers an immersive cinematic experience like no other.
Product Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentations of both the 143-minute UK theatrical cut and the full-length 161-minute director’s cut
- Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Enter the Sensorium, a brand new visual essay on the film by author and critic Alexandra Heller-Nicolas
- Brand new video interview with typography designer and long-term Noé collaborator Tom Kan
- 8 deleted scenes
- Archival Making of – Special Effects featurette
- Archival Vortex featurette
- Archival DMT Loop featurette
- French and international theatrical trailers
- 8 teaser trailers
- 3 unused trailers
- Image gallery
- Limited edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring two choices of artwork
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Jon Towlson and Rich Johnson, and an oral history of the film by Steven Hanley
- Fold-out double-sided poster featuring two choices of artwork
- Six double-sided, postcard-sized artcards
LUX AETERNA (Blu-ray UK)
Gaspar Noé, the arch provocateur of New French Extremity responsible for Irreversible and Enter the Void, blurs the boundaries between reality and fiction in Lux Æterna, his ode to the suffering and sacrifices involved in the creation of art.
French cinema icons Charlotte Gainsbourg (Ismael’s Ghosts, Antichrist) and Béatrice Dalle (Betty Blue, Inside), playing themselves, star as the lead actress and the director of an experimental film about witches. But as preparations for the shoot get underway, the increasingly chaotic production slowly unravels as egos and bitter resentments rise to the surface, threatening to derail the entire enterprise.
Shot over just five days and largely improvised by the superlative cast, Lux Æterna is a powerful, hypnotic assault on the senses like no other, cementing Noé’s position as one of the most incendiary voices in cinema today.
Product Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles (French dialogue)
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing (all dialogue)
- Brand new audio commentary by author and critic Kat Ellinger
- Brand new visual essay on witchcraft in cinema by author and critic Miranda Corcoran
- The Flicker, a 30-minute short film by Tony Conrad, whose strobing effect inspired Lux Æterna
- Lux in Tenebris, a selection of photos from the set by camera operator, title designer and long-term Noé collaborator Tom Kan
- Theatrical trailers
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring two choices of artwork
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Neil Mitchell
ONE-ARMED BOXER (Blu-ray US/CA)
When former Shaw Brothers executive Raymond Chow founded rival studio Golden Harvest in 1970, he quickly teamed up with “Jimmy” Wang Yu – Hong Kong’s first kung fu superstar and formerly Shaw’s biggest box office draw. Bringing over his peerless talent for taking on all foes with one hand tied behind his back, Wang wrote, directed and played the title role in one of his most unmissable kickass classics. From the legendary star of One-Armed Swordsman and The Chinese Boxer comes… One-Armed Boxer!
Yu Tian Long (Wang) is the best fighter to come out of his local martial arts school, but when he crosses the ruthless leader of a local crime syndicate, the big boss’ brutal bevy of deadly killers make mincemeat out of the school and everyone inside. Now the only survivor of the massacre, and short of one appendage, Yu is gifted a powerful elixir that promises to give him the strength to take swift revenge on the army of assassins, each representing the most lethal forms of fighting from across the Eastern hemisphere.
Proving once and for all that you only need five fingers of death to get the job done, Wang would later reprise his role in the infamous sequel Master of the Flying Guillotine, but it’s the dementedly inventive original where he’s arguably at the height of his powers.
Product Features
- 2K restoration from the original elements by Fortune Star
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
- Original lossless Mandarin mono audio, alternate Mandarin soundtrack and original English dubbed audio
- Optional English subtitles, plus hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dub
- Commentary by Frank Djeng from the NY Asian Film Festival
- Career retrospective interview with Wang Yu, filmed in Nantes in 2001 and never released before, courtesy of the Frédéric Ambroisine Video Archive
- Trailer gallery, featuring the original Hong Kong theatrical trailer, a US TV spot (as The Chinese Professionals) and over half an hour of trailers for other Wang Yu classics including One-Armed Swordsman and Master of the Flying Guillotine
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Ilan Sheady
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Simon Abrams
GIRLS NITE OUT (Blu-ray US/CA/UK)
A host of familiar genre faces including Hal Holbrook (Creepshow), Rutanya Alda (Amityville II: The Possession), Julia Montgomery (The Kindred) and Lauren-Marie Taylor (Friday the 13th Part 2) rounds out the cast of this gloriously mean-spirited slice from the slasher golden age, Girls Nite Out!
The students of DeWitt University are preparing themselves for a night of fun and frolics in the form of an all-night scavenger hunt. Little do they know that they are in fact the ones being hunted… An unhinged assailant, disguised in the college’s goofy bear mascot outfit – and bearing knives for claws, two years before Freddy donned his famous gloves – is stalking the campus hellbent on carving up co-eds.
Originally released under the only marginally more appropriate title of The Scaremaker, Girls Nite Out is a decidedly singular slasher flick which comes on like a frenetic cross between Animal House and Friday the 13th – veering from jovial frat antics to jarringly disturbing scenes of the killer shrieking obscenities as he slices up his victims. On this nite out, no one is coming home!
Product Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from 35mm vault elements
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with genre film critic/author Justin Kerswell and film historian/author Amanda Reyes
- Staying Alive – a brand new video interview with actress Julia Montgomery
- A Savage Mauling – a brand new video interview with actress Laura Summer
- Alone in the Dark – a brand new video interview with actress Lois Robbins
- It Was a Party! – a brand new video interview with actor Paul Christie
- Love & Death – a brand new video interview with actors Lauren-Marie Taylor and John Didrichsen
- Archival video interview with actress Julia Montgomery
- Archival audio interview with actress Rutanya Alda
- The Scaremaker Alternate Title Card
- Original Trailers
- Reversible sleeve featuring original artwork and newly-commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Gingold