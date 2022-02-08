Panama Horror 2022 Lineup: Featuring BIENVENIDOS AL INFERNO, SANGRE VURDALAK And LO INEVITABLE

Our friends at the Panama Horror Film Fest are gearing up for this year's edition. This will be the sixth year for the festival made for fans by fans of all things horror. Panama Horror is also returning to an in-person event starting this Sunday and over seven nights next week.

This year's lineup of feature films includes screenings of Bienvenidos al Infierno (Welcome to Hell) from Jimena Monteoliva. Sangre Vurdalak (Vurdalak Blood) and Lo Inevitable (Inevitable), both products of the Blood Window system, will screen at the festival. Spanish horror flick Jacinto, the audience award winner at the recent Sitges Festival is playing this year. Finally there is a Mexican flick called Sirena (Siren), from filmmaker Miguel Angel Contreras Pelayo, that rounds out the feature films.

There are a number of competition sections, documentaries, more than 60 short films, illustration and micro-story contests and the festival's famous “Videominutos Terroríficos” contest. Participants must make a 3-minute short film during the week which must contain the following 3 words or concepts: Guillotine, Possession and Patacón (fried plantain).

We are pleased to be able to partner with this grassroots horror festival again this year.

We are ready for the sixth edition of the Panama Horror Film Fest, which will be held from February 13th to 19th at the Theater Guild of Ancon. We dedicate this edition to the Headless Priest, a legend about the appearance of a priest who arrived with the conquerors and was beheaded. This character could be seen on Good Friday and whoever saw him fell prey to great terror, remained silent and paralyzed. They say that when he was going to appear, a bell was first heard that sounded like something from beyond the grave. The Headless Priest is described as a very big man, with a long black cassock, waving a bell in his right hand and a letter in his left in order to deliver it. It is said that if someone dared to read it, it would give the father eternal peace. This year we have 5 competitive sections, several special sessions and also we have the "Tanu Award” for the distribution of Panamanian productions, thanks to Rocio and Tatiana. Among the Fiction Feature Films we highlight “Welcome to Hell” by Jimena Monteoliva, who last year won the award for Best Feature Film with “To Kill the Dragon”, we also have “Jacinto” who won the audience award at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. “Sirena”, “Lo Inevitable'' and “Sangre Vurdalak” are the other films, part of the Fiction Feature Films section. In the Documentary section we have 3 feature films. “Ballad for Dead Children” about El Gótico Tropical and Andres Caicedo, “The History of Metal and Horror”, and “Sangre, Sudor y Llaves'' about Mexican wrestling. The section of Animated Short Films, International Short Films and Central American Short Films are the most competitive sections of the festival, adding more than 60 short films. We will also have a parallel illustration and micro-story contests and our famous “Videominutos Terroríficos” contest, a 3-minute short film made in a week and must contain the following 3 words or concepts: Guillotine, Possession and Patacón (fried plantain). We are waiting for you this coming Sunday the 13th at the Theater Guild of Ancon with a wonderful piñata to celebrate the return to face-to-face. The Panama Horror is possible thanks to the efforts of its organizers Jordi, Emilidis, Sebastian and Sol, its wonderful collaborators Jamir, Adair, Andy Moreno, Ale Arauz and Andrew Mack, all the people, media and entities that support us, the filmmakers, jurors and volunteers who make this possible. Thank you!!

(Note: as a matter of transparency I am part of this festival in a consultant role, helping the festival however I can with their programming needs)