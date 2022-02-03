THE EXORCISM OF GOD Trailer

Peter Williams, an American priest working in Mexico, is considered a saint by many local parishioners. However, due to a botched exorcism, he carries a dark secret that's eating him alive until he gets an opportunity to face his own demon one final time.

Saban Films will release the horror film The Exorcism of God in U.S. theaters, on Demand and digital on March 11th. The Exorcism of God had its world premiere at Sitges last October and had a couple more stops on the festival circuit before it was quickly snatched up by Saban Films. Yesterday they released the official trailer.

The trailer looks good. There's the nod, of course, to the kind of exorcism films tucked in there. If you've ever been part of this faith community we bet you also got a chill from the cross dragging moment as well. Check it out along with a great gallery of stills down below.