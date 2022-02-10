Calgary Underground 2022: CUFF Returns to In-Person
After two years of online festivals, the Calgary Underground Film Festival (CUFF) will return to Globe Cinema for the 19th Annual Calgary Underground Film Festival. This year's festival taking place from April 21 – May 1 will be a hybrid model, with eight days of in-person screenings and events at Globe Cinema, followed by three days of Online viewing, with a selection of films available to stream across Alberta.“We always look forward to creating an exciting atmosphere at Globe Cinema, and showing films that our audience enjoys talking about afterwards that are heightened by the collective viewing experience,” said Festival Director & Lead Programmer Brenda Lieberman.“Our whole team is extremely excited to welcome back audiences to the festival again, in the format we love so much.”Initiatives in the works for this year's 11-day festival include:The return of the 48-Hour Movie Making Challenge in collaboration with NUTV: After a few years' hiatus, this year CUFF brings back the much-loved filmmaking challenge, which was held for 10-years. This year's event will be hosted in collaboration with NUTV fostering the next generation of local filmmakers. Teams will have 48-hours to create a short film, which will be screened in competition at the April Festival. More details and registration will open later this month.Lukes comes on as CUFF's Presenting Partner: The Calgary institution Lukes Drug Mart will be the 2022 presenting partner of this year’s festival. A long-time supporter of CUFF, this year Lukes has increased their commitment to supporting the local arts community and will now be CUFF's presenting partner.New beer partner Eighty-Eight Brewing: Creating big flavours, sometimes a little weird, best enjoyed together, these tasty beverages go perfect with a bag of popcorn or your favourite movie snack. As our new beer partner, at CUFF 2022 we'll be serving up 88 beers and cider at the CUFF bar.CUFFcade is back! We’ll be curating a new selection of independent video games, from creators in Calgary across Canada, for audiences to play during the festival, free of charge. These games will stay at the Globe for the year following the festival.Other festival favourites like the Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party, CUFFTots (daytime screenings suited for those with babies), and CJSW DJs playing in-cinema will round-out this year’s initiatives that are in the works.CUFF will continue to monitor provincial restrictions and set policies in accordance with Alberta Health & Safety at our festival venue, Globe Cinema. More information will be released when tickets go on sale and the full lineup of films is announced in March 2022.
