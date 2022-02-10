Calgary Underground 2022: CUFF Returns to In-Person

Whatever gods CUFF has been praying to it appears to be working. For the moment it appears we may be on the home stretch (shh, not too loud, it will hear you!) so our friends at Calgary Underground Film Festival are going ahead with plans to host an in-person festival for the first time in two years.

From the end of April to the first of May attendees will sit in the Globe Cinema for eight days of the best that international and local filmmakers have to offer. Then CUFF will have three days of online viewing for the rest of the province of Alberta.

Other programs will return like the 48-Hour Movie Making Challenge and Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party. Everything will run in accordance with guidelines from local health authorities so if everyone could be on your best behaviour for the next couple months that would great.

The announcement follows. Full lineup will be announced next month.