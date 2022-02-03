APEX Blu-ray Giveaway: Win a Copy of The Sci-fi Action Flick, Starring Neal McDonough and Bruce Willis

In APEX, serving a life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release Edward Drake's Apex on February 8th, 2022 on DVD and Blu-ray.

Apex was directed by Edward Drake (redacted) and co-written by Corey Large (The Ninth Passenger) and Drake, the film stars Neal McDonough (“Yellowstone,” Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Bruce Willis (Die Hard, The Sixth Sense), Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale”), Megan Peta Hill (Open Water 3) and Trevor Gretzky (Spiral).

