578 MAGNUM Trailer: Fathers, Assassins and Gangsters Aplenty in Vietnamese Action Flick

A father who is ready to hunt the whole criminal underworld down for his daughter.

Hey! This is just a reminder that when it comes to international action cinema, the country of Vietnam has chops, literally and figuratively. Case in point, this trailer for the upcoming action flick 578 Magnum from Luong Dinh Dung. It has more than enough flying fists, a female biker gang of assassins, and hand tools you wouldn't find on the shelves of your neighbourhood Home Depot. Check it out below!

A container truck driver, Hùng, lives an idyllic life with his little daughter, An. The father and the daughter become the closest companions in every journey with their orange container truck. Life goes on like that until An has to leave her father to go to school. One day, Hùng is informed that An is suffering from a severe depression. Relying on his old skills in the past and finding out the truth, Hùng becomes enraged and pained to know that his little girl was kidnapped and sexually abused by a male stranger. Starting his lone and intense journey looking for and chasing after the unknown abuser, Hùng realizes that to hunt down that psychopath he has to counter the massive underground forces behind them.

Written, directed and produced by Luong Dinh Dung, 578 Magnum is his third film. Dung and company enlisted the help of a few outsiders to get 578 Magnum onto the screen. French actor Alexandre Nguyễn is playing the father, Hung. The DOP, American Morgan Schmidt, has shot a lot of films in Vietnam and worked on other action flicks like Furie. Korean stunt veteran Oh Sea Young, whose career started with Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance and has seen him work on films like The Yellow Sea, The War of Arrows, Snowpiercer, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Parasite, was the action director for 578 Magnum.

578 Magnum will open in cinemas in Vietnam next month, on March 25th. I guess we'll find out this Summer if it piqued the interest of any film festivals while it was presented on the film market circuit.