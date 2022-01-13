Horror Channel Announces Premieres For February, Including WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE, DEVIL And ZOMBEAVERS

For most February is the month where you're odds of finding true love are supposed to be greater. However, if you love horror then every month at Horror Channel is a month of love. In place of chocolates and cheezy cards our friends at Horror Channel bestow their love on you with gifts of horror flicks like horror thriller What Keeps You Alive, war horror Death Trench, horror comedy Zombeavers and Devil produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

Film news (UK): Horror Channel announces raft of premieres for February February on Horror Channel keeps genre fans alive with the UK TV premiere of WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE - another suspenseful knife to the throat of 21st Century genre cinema from the deliciously warped mind of Colin Minihan, director of It Stains The Sand Red. And expect more total shock and abject terror in the UK TV premiere of Paul Hyett's sinister sci-fi horror fantasy PERIPHERAL. This twisted cross between Ex Machina and Videodrome boasts an astonishing performance from Hannah Arterton. Plus, there are channel premieres for the gore-filled, stomach-churning zombie chiller DEATH TRENCH, Producer M. Night Shyamalan's claustrophobic supernatural thriller DEVIL, the fast, funny and smart B-movie horror parody ZOMBEAVERS and THE MIDNIGHT MAN, which stars Horror legends Robert Englund and Lin Shaye in a terrifying, supernatural game of cat and mouse.