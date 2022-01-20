EXPIRED Trailer: Ryan Kwanten And Hugo Weaving Star in Ivan Sen's Futuristic Thriller

Australian director Ivan Sen has reunited with his Mystery Road stars Ryan Kwanten and Hugo Weaving. They are back together for the futuristic thriller Expired, a "futuristic thriller about a hitman who meets a mysterious woman and comes down with a deadly illness".

Lionsgate is releasing Expired in theaters and On Demand on March 18th! They released the trailer yesterday, you will find it and some key stills below.

There is no lack of spit and polish to the look of Expired as Sen and company make the most of the backdrop of Hong Kong. The effects team was all hands on deck to create some nice looking landscapes too. The influence of a certain dystopic Los Angeles, circa 2019/2049, is definite.