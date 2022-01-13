THE DRY Blu-ray Giveaway For Crime Thriller Starring Eric Bana
Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his home town after an absence of over twenty years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life -- a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound -- the death of 17 year old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke's innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent up rage of a terrified community.
RLJE Films will release Robert Connolly's Australian crime thriller The Dry, starring Eric Bana (Munich, The Other Boleyn Girl), on DVD and Blu-ray on January 18, 2022. We have three (3) copies of The Dry to give away on Blu-ray.
