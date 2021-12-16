SCREAM: The Dolby Cinema Poster For The Next Chapter in The Slasher Franchise

Once the yuletide cheer has subsided and the New Years hangovers have cleared we're hoping to get back into the theatres to see the new chapter in the Scream slasher franchise. It's been ten years since the last film and a whopping twenty-five since the first film came out and turned the slasher franchiise up on its head with it's in-film dissection of the genre's tropes. Before things were meta, there was Scream.

Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.

Scream is out in Dolby cinemas on January 14th and here is their poster!