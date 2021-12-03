Blood Window Awards 2021: Óscar Martín's UPIRO Impresses LAB Jury

As Ventana Sur wraps up today in Buenos Aires the awards for each program were announced. Of particular interest to us, of course, was the winners from Blood Window LAB and Blood Window Screenings - the lineup of films presented as works in progress.

These are important awards for the winners as they provide vital resources for filmmakers looking to see their ideas become reality. LAB participants vied for invitations to the next Sitges Pitchbox and NAFF/B.I.G at BIFAN. The other two awards included a mentorship with executive producers and script analysis with a follow up.

Óscar Martín's Upiro, the vampire in a convent horror flick made a huge impression on the jury this year winning three of the awards. Christian Ponce's Hour of the Sorcerer will also join Upiro at Sitges Pitchbox next year. Fercks Castellani's Intruder Eyes will benefit from the script analysis and consultancy prize.

The awards in the Screenings program were spread out evenly this year. Four out of the five included some kind of post production benefits to the incomplete films. Sabrina Greve's The Basement of Scream Street was the big winner, selected to participate in Blood Window's Showcase at Cannes next year, with Sitges vouching for it and considering it for next year's festival.

Congrats to all the winners.