'Flash Forward' With Japan Society: Debut Works and Recent Films

An exciting new series of Japanese films kicks off tomorrow in New York City, which is great news for people who live there, but also great news for people who live in North America.

The 20-film series, presented by the Japan Society and titled "Flash Forward: Debut Works and Recent Films From Notable Japanese Directors," is, according to official verbiage, "a hybrid program with 18 films streaming nationwide on Japan Society's Virtual Cinema from December 3-23, 2021 and two in-person screenings in Japan Society's auditorium on December 11 and 17."

Here's just a taste of what's in store: "Highlights of the series include rare works by master director Sadao Yamanaka featuring 4K restorations of Tange Sazen and the Pot Worth a Million Ryo, [making its] North American premiere and Priest of Darkness, [making its] international premiere in person at the Japan Society, six breakout films from up and coming Japanese directors available to stream for free in N. America and an inventive pairing of directorial debuts with more recent works from six prominent contemporary Japanese film directors including: Naomi Kawase, Miwa Nishikawa, Shuichi Okita, Junji Sakamoto, Akihiko Shiota and Masayuki Suo."

Tickets are now on sale for both the in-person and streaming portions of the program. Visit the official site to get tickets and to read more about the films. (Image is from Knockout.)

