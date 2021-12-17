CLEAN: Official Trailer for Thriller from Paul Solet And Adrien Brody

Tormented by a past life, garbage man Clean (Adrien Brody) attempts a life of quiet redemption. But when his good intentions mark him a target of local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to reconcile with the violence of his past.

Paul Solet's thriller, Clean, written by him and his leading man, Adrien Brody, is coming to cinemas, On Demand and digital on January 28, 2022. The official trailer was released yesterday by distributor IFC Films. Check it out below.

We caught the film's world premiere at Tribeca this year. You will find our full review here where we have more thoughts along these lines,

Not content with just delivering a thriller that depends on excitement, they've made a compact vision of the Man With a Past type thriller and given it more emotional heft than most of its predecessors combined.

Clean stars Adrien Brody, Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson and John Bianco.