THE COLD DEAD LOOK IN YOUR EYES Exclusive: Trailer For Onur Tukel's LGBTQ Horror, On Demand Next Week

Leonard is about to lose his girlfriend, home and job. Upon that, he’s having strange hallucinations. Is it stress or an after effect of new technology installed all over the city? He must figure it out or he’ll be trapped in this nightmare forever.

Onur Tukel's LGBTQ Horror That Cold Dead Look in Your Eyes is in select cinemas right now from Darkstar Pictures. It is going to be available On Demand one week from today, November 9th.

We've been offered the exclusive on the trailer. It's very peculiar, evokative, even lurid. We're not entirely familiar with the work of Tukel so others will chime in if this is on brand. We support LGBTQ horror no matter how bizarre its presentation.

Check out the trailer below.