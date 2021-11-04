RAD: Encore Dates Added to Canadian Anniversary Screenings of 80s BMX Classic

Thirty-five years ago you could not go anywhere without tripping over a BMX bike. We could not begin to explain just how massive BMX culture was in the 80s. But if there were any films that captured the moment Hal Needham's 1986 film, Rad, would be right up there.

The story of one young man, Cru Jones, who has the intensity and desire to win a BMX race called Helltrack. It's going to take a lot more than skill for Cru Jones to conquer the toughest BMX challenge in the world. It's going to take a miracle.

The shot in Canada film Rad is enoying an anniversary revival at the moment and up here in Canada there was a one-night screening scheduled through the national cinema chain, Cineplex. Ticket sales went well. Very well. So well that encore screenings have been added and more cities across Canada have been added to spread some BMX love to everyone after a hard twenty months of next to no cinemas due to the pandemic.