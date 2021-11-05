LAIR Trailer: Watch out For Creepy AirBnb Rentals

Probably most of us have rented an apartment for a holiday, whether in our own bakyard or a foreign country. And likely we've often wondered at the decor, how someone decided that this is what was needed to make a place feel welcome. Well, what if someone decided to test whether an object was haunted on unsuspecting holdaymakers? That's the premise behind the creepy new horror film Lair. With premieres at FrightFest and Salem Horror Fest, the film is set to drop soon on North American shores.

When Ben Dollarhdye is accused of murder, saying he was possessed by a demonic force, Steven Caramore investigates his friend's claims, setting off a chain of events that forces a young family into a terrifying battle for survival.

Starring Corey Johnson (Morbius), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scotts), Aislinn De'ath, Kashif O'Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace, the film was completed in January 2021 during the global pandemic. It's the feature debut from London-based writer/director Adam Ethan Crow following a series of celebrated and award-winning short films. The film is produced by ex-Fox VP Shelley Atkin, with an original score from Mario Grigorov (Fantastic Beasts) and SFX from Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated Tristan Versluis.

Lair is available on digital and VOD platforms in North America on November 9th. Check out the trailer below.