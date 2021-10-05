THE BLAZING WORLD: Dermot Mulroney Has a Fire Inside in Exclusive Clip

Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman (Carlson Young) returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Through an epic journey down the darkest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge.

Vertical Entertainment is handling the release of Carlson Young's feature debut the fantasy thriller The Blazing World. Her film debuted at Sundance back in the new year where she picked up a nomination for the NEXT Innovator Award.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out below. The Blazing World will be On Demand and in cinemas on October 15th.