THE BANISHING Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray From RLJE Films And Shudder

From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith (Creep) comes the true story of the most haunted house in England. A young reverend, his wife and daughter move into a manor with a horrifying secret. When a vengeful spirit haunts the little girl and threatens to tear the family apart, the reverend and his wife are forced to confront their beliefs. They must turn to black magic by seeking the help of a famous Occultist...or risk losing their daughter.

Christopher Smith's haunted house flick, The Banishing, will be out on digital, On Demand, DVD and Blu-ray next Tuesday, November 2nd. We have two (2) Blu-rays from the film's distributor, RLJE Films and Shudder, to give away before then.

You know the drill. Entries are limited to U.S. resident only. We ask a fact finding question, you email us your answer here before noon PT on Monday, November 1st, then we randomly draw two (2) winners later that day. Ready?

Within a week The Banishing premiered and played at two of Europe's biggest genre film festivals. Which ones were they?