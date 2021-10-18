Sitges 2021: Carlos Saura Honored, Audience Awards Announced

Sitges drew to a close yesterday and while we still have a trio of reviews still in the works the audience chimed in with their own thoughts.

Camille Griffin's debut the comedy horror Silent Night won the Audience Award in the official selection. I must be missing something because they loved Javi Camino's Jacinto from the Panorama Fantástico section. Not a fan. Takashi Miike's The Great Yokai War Guardians won for the Midnight X-Treme section and Junta Yamaguchi's Beyond The Infinite Two Minutes won for the Focus Asia section. Two for Japan! Sugoi!

The audience also voted with their attendance, buying more than 60,000 tickets this year, eclipsing the 34,000 bought last year under health and safety restrictions, proving that if you build it safely, we will come.

Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura was given the Grand Honorary Award at the closing ceremony. His new short film Goya 3 de mayo played before the closing night film The Green Knight.