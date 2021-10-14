Overlook Film Fest Returns to New Orleans for 2022

Our long national nightmare is coming to an end. After two cancelled editions, our good friends at the Overlook Film Festival have just announced that the celebration of genre film and interactive mania will return for its 2022 edition, live and in-person in New Orleans. The dates are set for June 2 through 5. There are plenty more details to follow including a lineup announcement set for "late Spring," but if past events have been any indication, you can assume there will be great genre films, talks and panels with some of the most interesting people in the industry, wild immersive experiences, and an extremely jovial community atmosphere.



Pass details will be announced soon on the Overlook website. If you're thinking of going, get them quick before they sell out!