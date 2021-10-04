CHRISTMAS FREAK Exclusive Clip: It's Always Looks a Lot Like Christmas at Rudy's House

Christmas comes just once a year. But for Rudy, every day is Christmas. And every day is perfect. Because Christmas is perfect. At least that's what Rudy tells himself.

We're going to go to hell for posting something Christmas related now, aren't we? Still, news is news and Sean Brown's Christmas Freak is supposed to be a horror-comedy after all. So this counts on a technicality, right?

Gravitas Ventures is releasing this horror-comedy tomorrow and we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out below. It's horrifying in its own special, brightly colored and chintzy way.