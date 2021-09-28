THE SURVIVALIST Exclusive Clip: It's a John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers Stand Off
... a horrifying thriller that takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a viral outbreak. A former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader hunting her for her blood.
We have an exclusive clip from Jon Keeyes' upcoming thriller The Survivalist. The thriller is coming to U.S. cinemas and VOD on October 1st from Quiver Distribution. In the clip John Malkovich as Aaron faces off against Jonathan Rhys Meyers' Ben. Ben has a gun, but so does Aaron's gang. Check it out below.
The feature, directed by Jon Keeyes, is a horrifying thriller that takes place a year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a viral outbreak. A former FBI agent (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman (Ruby Modine, daughter of Matthew Modine), who is immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader (John Malkovich) hunting her for her blood. The film also features Lori Petty and Julian Sands.
