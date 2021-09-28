SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE Teaser: Danishka Esterhazy's Slasher Update Coming to SyFy in October

A new contemporary twist-filled reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic just in time for Halloween. A slumber party turns into a bloodbath, as a psychotic serial killer wielding a power drill disrupts the fun.

Hot on the heels of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest yesterday a teaser has been released for SyFy's Slumber Party Massacre. This updated version of the slasher flic was directed by Canadian Danishka Esterhazy and written by Ash vs Evil Dead's Suzanne Keilly.

There was a time when we did a lot of coverage of SyFy stuff, back when it was spelt differently. Back then you took their stuff with a grain of salt. But this, yeah, this looks like a properly done slasher flick with a healthy dose of drill-centric violence in it. Looks promising.

Check it out for yourself.

Slumber Party Massacre will air on SyFy on Saturday, October 16th at 9pm ET/PT.