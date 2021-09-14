Long Lost Ozploitation Sci-Fi Heavy Metal Musical SONS OF STEEL Is Coming!

This is heavy.

Upstart home video distributor Future Video announced today their forthcoming release of long forgotten Australian science fiction heavy metal musical brain smasher, Sons of Steel.

The heavy metal futuristic action-packed adventure Sons of Steel is set in 21st century Sydney, Australia. Black Alice, rock star and man of peace, is trapped by the fascist government and accidentally transported into the future to witness the results of nuclear devastation. His grim discovery that he is directly responsible leads him to travel back from the future to save mankind from destruction.

The trailer below should give you a pretty decent idea of the sort of insanity you're in for, and I've gotta say, I'm sold! Like the irradiated love child of The Stardust Brothers, Mad Max, Yahoo Serious, and Alice Cooper; Sons of Steel looks to be one of the greatest rediscovery stories of 2021, and you cna bring it home on October 5th on Blu-ray and VHS in a limited edition release that includes an interview with director Gary L. Keady.

Check out the rest of the details below, along with the amazing restoration trailer and a link to Future Video to place your pre-order. Only 1500 Blu-ray units will be pressed, so get in there fast!

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES: Father of Steel - A look back with Writer/Director Gary L. Keady (35 mins) Isolated Music Track (DTS-HD MA & Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo Mixes) Original Video Release Trailer 2021 Release Trailer Future Video Trailers 1988 • Color • 97 mins. • Not Rated • Sci-Fi Action Musical • NTSC • 1.33:1 OAR • English Captions • MOD BD-25 • Cat No. FV0002