L'Etrange Festival Announces 2021 Award Winners, THE INNOCENTS And MAD GOD Take Top Prizes

The 27th edition of the L'Etrange Festival came to a close last weekend in Paris, France. For twelve days more than twenty-two thousand attendees took in a diverse program made up of feature length and short films.

With safety measures in place the festival carried on without a hitch. Guests included Fabrice du Welz and Rob Jabbaz. The cherry on top was of course the attendance of Donnie Yen at the screening of Raging Fire, at the close of the festival.

Eskil Vogt's The Innocents took home the coveted Canal+ Grand Prize, which means that the film will be acquired by the French premium pay channel for a future broadcasst.

The Audience Choice Award went to animator Phil Tippet's Mad God, showing much love for the animator whose legacy of filmmaking is our reward. It was nice to see the audience return the favor.

The L'Etrange team will get some much needed rest and then it's back on that horse, looking for worthy films for next year's edition.