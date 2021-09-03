GREAT WHITE Blu-ray Giveaway

Great White is coming on DVD and Blu-Ray September 7th. RLJE Entertainment is handling the release of Martin Wilson's shark horror flick and they have given us four (4) blu-rays to give away to our readers in the U.S.

A blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane goes down near a shipwreck. Stranded miles from shore in an inflatable life raft, they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival as they try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing pack of sharks lurking just beneath the surface.

Great White stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD), Aaron Jakubenko (“Tidelands”), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (“Neighbours”) and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters). The film was directed by Martin Wilson, making his feature directorial debut and written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed).