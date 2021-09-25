FilmSharks Finds International Homes For LatAm Titles VIRTUAL REALITY And MACABRE

Variety reported a couple days ago that our friends at FilmSharks in Buenos Aires continued their winning ways this week, selling more rights for Latin American genre titles to more territories.

On top of selling the rights for Ghosting Gloria and Come Play With Me to Korean distributors FilmSharks earlier this week they also sold the rights for the Argentine thriller Virtual Reality and Brazilian horror thriller Macabre.

Macabre sold to French speaking territories run by Koba Films. Virtual Reality has found a home in Korea with the same company that got the right for Come Play With Me earlier this week, Laon-I Distribution. FilmSharks also sold it to Cinecolor films in Colombia for a theatrical release in February next year.

Directed by Hernan Findling, “Virtual Reality” turns on a group of actors and crew as they meet up at their director’s house to see a first cut of the film they just worked on. However, they soon find out that the director has struck a Faustian pact with an AI program that will guarantee his success but will put their lives in grave danger. The crime thriller (Macabre) is based on the true story of the Necrophil brothers who went on a killing spree of women in ‘90s Brazil.

We've seen Macabre, it's a stunning piece of film to watch, really taking advantage of the natural landscapes and beauty of the countryside. Virtual Reality just hit the circuit this year, having its world premiere at PiFan and can be seen next at Sitges next month.